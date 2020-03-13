WATCH: Grammar off to solid start in Cup quest

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar School is one step closer to the Aaron Payne Cup after beating Bundaberg's Shalom Catholic College in a qualifier yesterday.

Aaron Payne Cup qualifier: match between Rockhampton Grammar School and Bundaberg's Shalom College. Full second half video.

Grammar ran out 34-16 winners at Rugby Park and are now just one win away from a berth in the premier schoolboys competition.

Assistant coach Glen Minto said it was good to get the win but there was room for improvement.

Fullback Bronson Ryan goes over for one of his two tries in yesterday’s qualifier at Rugby Park. Picture: Allan Reinikka

"I wouldn't call it convincing. It should have been but we let ourselves down in a few areas that we'll definitely fix up," he said.

"It was our first game off the back of one training run.

"We're happy to get the win under the belt but under no illusion that we've got plenty of work to do because the next game we play is a different level to that."

Grammar’s Mac Menzies goes on the attack. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

Minto said Grammar got out to an 18-point lead before a "few silly errors and a few silly penalties" let Shalom back into the game. They did finish strongly, running in three late tries to seal the result.

Grammar's fullback Bronson Ryan was a standout, scoring two tries, one a spectacular 50m solo effort in the second half.

"Our effort with the ball was probably highlighted by Bronson's support work. He did really well pushing up on the footy for us.

Grammar’s Luke Callanan launches a conversion. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

"Our forwards went really well. Our go forward was good, we just didn't sustain it for as long as we would have liked.

"Jaiden Green was exceptional at lock, just his work ethic and doing all the little things well, and our other middles - Lachlan Burns, Zach Sypher and Taine Wedel - gave us that go forward when we needed it."

Minto said Grammar would likely meet St Patrick's College, Mackay, in their next qualifying game at the start of April with a win there taking them into the Cup.