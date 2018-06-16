Grammar School's rowing hopefuls head to CQ Schools Regatta

OAR-SOME: Some of the 50 students from Rockhampton Grammar who will head to the 2018 Central Queensland Schools Regatta next weekend, pictured with RGS head of rowing John Smyth.

ROWING: Rockhampton Grammar School will be making a splash at the 2018 Central Queensland Schools Regatta next weekend, with 50 students heading to Bundaberg to compete.

Being the younger competitors' first away regatta, the students will be put through their paces as they go oar-to-oar against some of the region's top junior rowers.

"We compete three or four times a year locally against other schools,” the school's head of rowing, John Smyth, said.

"Rockhampton Grammar has the most students in all the schools competing in the event.

"It'll be good to get away and it will be their first true test of our rowing program.

"The kids will learn how to manage themselves in away regattas and all the things that go along with it.”

Rockhampton Grammar will go up against schools from as far north as Townsville's Cathedral College and schools from as south as the Gold Coast.

The regatta will also be the opportune chance to prepare the rowing hopefuls for the 2018 Queensland Schools Championship Regatta on September 22-25.

"We have half boys and half girls going to Bundaberg with all different ages from Year 8-12,” Smyth said.

"There are 45 different events including adapted events for people with disabilities.

"We're in more events than any other school... we've entered 36 events and would've entered more but we have year 10 students away for an excursion that week.

"We definitely hope to come away with a few victories.”

Smyth said he was expecting Townsville's Cathedral school rowers to be the ones to put Rockhampton through their paces.

"Central Queensland usually comes away as a top school and I'm expecting we'll come home with some medals,” he said.

"We'll be doing our routines and if we do all the things we're supposed to do we'll surely come away with some nice results. It's all about racing experience.

"Our rowers are in almost all the single divisions and already know who will be faster than others.”

Despite some nerves among the younger rowers, Smyth said the senior students would be there to guide them and help them improve.

"The rowers here just have something different: they're a little more disciplined and have the commitment,” he said.

"There's a collective effort here. The school supports the rowing program and it's a good program.

"There are 13 coaches and we have unbelievably supportive parents. We've managed to get equal or better equipment than the people we row against and have one of the best venues to row at in Queensland. The community is generally quite supportive too. We have all the boxes ticked.”