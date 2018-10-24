Grammar, TCC outfits beaten but not bowed after finals

STRIDING OUT: The Cathedral College captain Sara-Jane O'Grady goes on the attack in the senior female division preliminary final against Miami State High at Maroochydore.

AUSSIE RULES: The Cathedral College and Rockhampton Grammar teams have finished fourth in their respective divisions of the Tribal Sport AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

Both Rockhampton teams suffered two losses in the state finals of Queensland's premier statewide inter-school competition played at Maroochydore at the weekend.

The competition was dominated by Gold Coast schools, which won all six titles on offer.

The Rockhampton Grammar School primary team gets set for the preliminary final.

Rockhampton Grammar was in the finals of the primary male division for the first time.

Their progression to this stage of the competition was impressive, given just four of its team members play club AFL.

They were beaten 12.8 (80) to 1.0 (6) by Gaven State School in the preliminary final, and then went down 15.4 (94) to 2.4 (16) to St Laurence's College in the minor play-off.

Coach Lachlan Libke said the finals had provided some valuable lessons for his young charges.

"They learnt a lot about the intensity of football needed to win possessions, take marks and defend during the game,” he said.

"The championship also gave them the opportunity to learn lots about trying their hardest until the final whistle.

Rockhampton Grammar's Joe Morrison kicks out in the preliminary final against Gaven State School.

"After these fine efforts over the weekend, I am sure this bunch of predominately rugby league boys can proudly consider themselves true AFL players.”

TCC had qualified in the senior female division for the third consecutive year, and were looking to defend the title they won in 2017.

But that was not to be as they were beaten 9.15 (69) to 1.3 (9) in the preliminary final by Miami State High, who went on to be crowned champions.

TCC then lost 3.7 (25) to 1.5 (11) loss to Southport State High in the minor play-off.

TCC coach Michael Rose said the new-look side played exceptionally well given its experience, and the results had only served to inspire the players to strive for greater things next year.

Zeckeisha Oakley was one of The Cathedral College's best in the finals of the Tribal Sport AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

"All the girls stood up and it was a really solid effort,” he said. "They weren't demoralised at all, instead they were focused on how good it was to make the top four given only four or five of them were there last year and have played AFL before.

"The girls are keen to go better next time and all of them want to play club next year to get some more experience.”

Rose said captain Sara-Jane O'Grady and Zeckeisha Oakley were two of the team's best, along with Holly Clark, who dominated in the backline.

He also made special mention of Mindi Kraatz, who was playing her first year of AFL, and Bridgette Green, who also performed strongly.