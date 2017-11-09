Grammar's dynamic duo chases school sport's triple crown

ALL-ROUNDERS: Rockhampton Grammar Year 12 students Blake Moore (left) and Gerard Moriarty were members of the school's champion rugby league and touch teams and are now gunning for another title with the cricket team.

SCHOOL SPORT: Two Rockhampton Grammar Year 12 students are in a position to claim school sport's triple crown.

Blake Moore and Gerard Moriarty were members of the First XIII which won rugby league's prestigious Confraternity Shield in June.

Last month, they were part of the 18 years boys' team which claimed the title at the All Schools Touch Championships, the biggest touch carnival in the world.

This Monday, they have the chance to complete the trifecta when they line up with the First XI in the Queensland T20 final against The Southport School.

The Rockhampton Grammar School's First XI are the North Queensland T20 champions. CONTRIBUTED

Moriarty is captain of the cricket side, which booked its finals berth with a commanding performance in the North Queensland finals.

He is expecting the grand final to be a thrilling contest and knows the Grammar boys won't leave anything in the tank in their quest for the trophy.

He said it was incredibly satisfying to be part of the school's two victorious teams and bringing home the cricket title would cap what has been a fantastic year.

"It's been a great year for sport. I think the Confraternity win really helped boost the confidence of all the school's teams.

"The All Schools title was pretty special but if we were to take out the T20 final that would be a massive achievement and probably rate as the best one for me.

"Hopefully, we can keep this winning streak going.”

The Rockhampton Grammar School 18 boys won the All Schools Touch title in Brisbane. CONTRIBUTED

Moriarty and Moore both agreed that the camaraderie in each of the teams had played a big part in their success.

"They're a great bunch of boys and they're great to be around,” Moriarty said.

Moore added: "There was always a really good vibe in each of the groups and we just enjoy each other's company.

"It's been a really big year for a fair few of the boys at the school but Ged and I have been very lucky to be part of the three teams that have been very successful.

"Winning the Confraternity Shield was the stand-out for me because it was the first time the school's ever done it.”

The Rockhampton Grammar School team celebrates its win at the Confraternity Shield. CONTRIBUTED

Moore is hoping that historic victory augers well for his rugby league career moving forward.

He has been named in the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras under-20 train-on squad and hopes to lock in a place in the starting line-up for the QRL's Hastings Deering Colts competition next year.

The new competition will be aligned with the Intrust Super Cup and offer a clear pathway for the state's best young talent.

"It's really exciting in that it allows me to stay in Rocky and play rugby league at a higher level,” Moore said.

"It's a big competition, it's 20 rounds, so I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully I can get a run some time through the season and when I do get my chance play some good footy.”

While league is his focus, Moore has a long-term plan to become a teacher.

Moriarty plans to move to Brisbane to study forensic science at the University of Queensland.

"Hopefully I'll crack a grade cricket team down there and I'll keep playing touch and rugby league while I'm at uni,” he said.