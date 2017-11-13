Grammar's First XI primed for T20 final in Rocky tonight

CRICKET: The Rockhampton Grammar School First XI go into the final as underdogs but coach Todd Wells is confident they have the firepower to take out the Queensland T20 title.

Grammar take on The Southport School in the decider at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds at 6pm today.

The home side booked its finals berth with an unbeaten run in last month's North Queensland finals.

The Rockhampton Grammar School First XI after its win in the North Queensland finals. CONTRIBUTED

Wells said his side has prepared well for today's decider but appreciates Grammar will come up against a quality opponent.

"They've got a strong cricket program at TSS and they've been quite strong over a number of years,” he said.

"They are well coached and they've got some talented players so we know it will be a very tight game.

"We just want our players to enjoy the experience and perform to the best of their ability. If they do that we will be very happy and I'm pretty sure we'll be right in it.”

Wells believes a total of 150 will likely be enough to win the game.

"In T20 one player or one performance can turn the game so we need to play well and get off to a good start with both bat and ball,” he said.

"We just want to execute our game plan. We've got a bowling plan and we've set some individual targets in terms of our batting.”

Wells said spin sensation Logan Whitfield, who has been just been named in the North Queensland under-18 rep side, would be instrumental as would left-arm quick Leighton Milburn who would inject some venom into Grammar's bowling attack.

Kye Geal, who Wells rates one of the most aggressive batsmen in the schoolboys competition, spearheads the team's talented batting line-up.

He and Jack Harris will be looking to lay the platform for the innings, with Milburn to come in at No.3.

Milburn and team captain Gerard Moriarty were part of the Grammar team that won the state championships in 2015 and would love to savour success again this year.

Wells is urging the Rockhampton cricket community to come out and support Grammar in its quest for glory tonight.

"We're hoping to put on a really good game and would appreciate some home-town support,” he said.

RGS FIRST XI

Kye Geal, Jack Harris, Leighton Milburn, Flynn Thomasson, Gerard Moriarty (captain), Logan Whitfield, Blake Moore, Alastair Cathey, Hugh Farquhar, Ryan Dellow, Brody Bashford, Patrick Chay