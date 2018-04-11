Grammar's rugby boys' bid in state-wide Ballymore Cup

RUGBY BOYS: Grammar School's Under 16s and First XV teams completed a strong three-day tournament at the annual Ballymore Cup.

RUGBY UNION: On April 4, two teams of eager Rockhampton Grammar School students headed down to the three-day QRU Ballymore Cup, to give their all in a "high quality” carnival.

"The Ballymore Cup is run across the state for all schools to be able to play in,” RGS Director of Co-Curricular and First XV coach Todd Wells said.

"It was a great opportunity for us to go down and get more rugby under our belts.

"It will be great for us moving forward. The Under 16s played five games and the opens played six games in three days.

"We played against a lot of quality schools and there were a lot of good games. They were very even.

"The competition has been running for the last 14 years or so.”

The Under 16 team players were crowned champions with an 8-7 win over North Lakes State College.

Man of the match, Ted Condon, and Carter Wight scored a try, and Nick Crouch kicked a penalty.

"Jackson Cheesman, the full back, also played very well, as did Jayden Green on fly half,” Wells said of some of the teams' stand-outs.

"In the First XV, Aaron Moore played well at fly half.

"In the forwards, Cody Hill and Trent White were exceptional.”

Grammar's First XV won their semi final 26-5 over North Lakes State College.

However, in the grand final game they drew with Iona College 10-10 and just missed out on the championship to the opposing team, who managed to score more points after the round matches.

Bronson Ryan and Max Gambling scored tries for the Grammar side.

Wells said the Cup is Queensland Rugby Union's "flagship carnival for 15 a side rugby” and their "major carnival for the year for school boys”.

"There were talent scouts down there and it was a good opportunity for our players to get some additional exposure,” Wells said.

"The more games they play as a team, the more they gel together and develop certain patterns and structures that we will try to implement.

"It all takes time but the more they play, the more it will benefit them as footballers across the board.

"The kids go into rugby league after these holidays. They are encouraged to play both codes [union and league].

"It gives them good exposure to variety in their training and fundamental and transferable skills to play both.”

On April 21-22, the First XV team will compete in the John Elders Cup in Toowoomba.