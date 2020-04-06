Menu
Gran busted drug driving, relocates to be closer to grandkids

6th Apr 2020 8:00 PM
A GRANDMOTHER intercepted drug driving in Bundaberg has relocated to Rockhampton to get away from drug influences and be closer to her grandchildren.

Vicky Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty via telephone on March 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

The court heard Wilson was intercepted on November 23 about 9.30pm on Targo St, Bundaberg, driving a Holden Commodore. She had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system.

Wilson told the court she was now living in Rockhampton to get away from the drug scene and to be closer to her grandchildren.

“They (grandchildren) are more important to me at the moment (than drugs),” she said.

Wilson was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

