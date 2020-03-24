Menu
Work is to start on extension to BCC, Grand Central. From left; Bryce Tippins (design manager), Aaron Worsley (project manager), Dylan Murdoch (site manager). Picture: Bev Lacey
Construction starts on Grand Central cinema upgrade

Matthew Newton
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
WORK has begun on adding a new V-MAX theatre to BCC Cinemas' offering at Grand Central.

Grand Central centre manager Claire Torkington said a new V-MAX theatre would be built at Grand Central this year, with BCC Cinemas carrying out a refurbishment of its existing cinemas at the same time.

The new theatre will be the sixth and largest for the cinema, providing a new lounge area, bar and kitchen, and stadium-style seating for 492 customers plus 12 wheelchair spaces, according to plans approved by Toowoomba Regional Council.

"The cinema expansion will occur on part of the western rooftop car park, adjacent to Margaret St," Ms Torkington said.

"It will increase the floor space of the cinema by more than 1100 sq m and will be delivered alongside a refurbishment for the existing cinemas.

"The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year."

Ms Torkington said Hutchinson Builders started construction of the new theatre last week, and a tower crane would be installed in the coming weeks to enable ease of materials handling.

"A partial lane closure on Margaret St will be required during certain periods for materials loading and unloading, and traffic controls will be in place during these times," she said.

