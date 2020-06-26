Grand final hero brutally dumped

Marlion Pickett has been dropped by the Tigers.

THE past two premiership-winning teams have sharpened the blade and swung the axe at the selection table.

Richmond and West Coast have made a combined eight changes to their teams ahead of the round 4 action.

Grand final hero Marlion Pickett has been dumped by the Tigers along with Dan Rioli, Ivan Soldo and Jack Graham.

Superstar Dustin Martin returns alongside Kamdyn McIntosh, Liam Baker and Toby Nankervis.

Adelaide Crows former skipper Taylor Walker has survived the axe for the time being after being named on an extended bench.

Here are the teams for the AFL's round 4 action.

FRIDAY

GWS Giants vs Collingwood - 7:50pm, GIANTS Stadium

Giants

B: Shaw, Corr, Davis

HB: Williams, Taylor, Haynes

C: Perryman, Ward, Whitfield

HF: Kelly, Greene, de Boer

F: Daniels, Cameron, Finlayson

FOLL: Mumford, Hopper, Coniglio

I/C: Ash, Hately, Green, Himmelberg

EMG: Hill, Langdon, Galdwell, Jacobs

IN: Kelly, Greene, Mumford, Green

OUT: Lloyd, Jacobs, Caldwell, Langdon (all omitted)

Pies

B: Crisp, Roughead, Howe

HB: Maynard, Moore, Noble

C: Daicos, Pendlebury, Hoskin-Elliott

HF: Stephenson, Mihocek, C.Brown

F: De Goey, Cox, Elliott

FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Sidebottom

I/C: Mayne, Wills, T.Brown, Phillips

EMG: Madgen, Thomas, Cameron, Sier

IN: Cox

OUT: Cameron (omitted)

SATURDAY

Port Adelaide vs West Coast Eagles - 1:45pm, Metricon Stadium

Port

B: McKenzie, Clurey, Bonner

HB: Hartlett, Jonas, Byrne-Jones

C: Westhoff, Wines, Amon

HF: Powell-Pepper, Marshall, Rozee

F: Butters, Dixon, Gray

FOLL: Lycett, Houston, Boak

I/C: Ebert, Rockliff, Motlop, Farrell

EMG: Lienert, Georgiades, Ladhams, Bergman

IN: Farrell

OUT: Duursma (injured)

Eagles

B: Sheppard, Barrass, Hurn

HB: Jetta, McGovern, Duggan

C: Gaff, Yeo, Sheed

HF: Ah Chee, Darling, Redden

F: Ryan, Kennedy, Cripps

FOLL: Naitanui, Kelly, Shuey

I/C: Brander, Hickey, Cole, Jones

EMG: Waterman, Petruccelle, Schofield, Rotham

IN: McGovern, Hickey, Cole, Jones

OUT: Rotham, Schofield, Petruccelle, Allen (all omitted)

St Kilda vs Richmond Tigers - 4:35pm, Marvel Stadium

Saints

B: Coffield, Wilkie, Carlisle

HB: Long, Howard, Clark

C: Hill, Ross, Billings

HF: Butler, King, Gresham

F: Marshall, Membrey, Marsh

FOLL: Ryder, Steele, Jones

I/C: Hannebery, Paton, Lonie, Battle

EMG: Phillips, McKenzie, Kent, Sinclair

IN: Battle

OUT: Hind (omitted)

TIGERS

B: Vlastuin, Grimes, Astbury

HB: Short, Broad, Houli

C: McIntosh, Prestia, Caddy

HF: Higgins, Ross, Castagna

F: Martin, Lynch, Riewoldt

FOLL: Nankervis, Cotchin, Lambert

I/C: Edwards, Baker, Bolton, Stack

EMG: Graham, Aarts, Balta, Soldo

IN: McIntosh, Martin, Nankervis, Baker

OUT: Pickett, Graham, Soldo, Rioli (all omitted)

Essendon Bombers vs Carlton Blues - 7:40pm, MCG

Bombers

B: Francis, Hooker, Hurley

HB: Saad, Redman, Ridley

C: Cutler, Merrett, Zaharakis

HF: Smith, Snelling, McDonald-Tipungwuti

F: Stringer, McKernan, Townsend

FOLL: Bellchambers, McGrath, Shiel

I/C: Gleeson, Parish, Langford, Fantasia

EMG: Phillips, Guelfi, Ambrose, Ham

IN: Gleeson, Fantasia

OUT: Heppell (injured), Guelfi (omitted)

BLUES

B: Simpson, Jones, Plowman

HB: Petrevski-Seton, Weitering, Docherty

C: Murphy, Cripps, Newnes

HF: Gibbons, Casboult, Martin

F: Betts, McGovern, Cuningham

FOLL: Pittonet, Walsh, Curnow

I/C: Williamson, Silvagni, Setterfield, Philp

EMG: Kennedy, Honey, De Koning, O'Brien

IN: Philp

OUT: McKay (injured)

Gold Coast Suns vs Fremantle Dockers - 7:40pm, Metricon Stadium

Suns

B: Budarick, Collins, Lukosius

HB: Hanley, Ballard, Harbrow

C: Weller, Greenwood, Anderson

HF: Powell, Day, B.Ellis

F: Sexton, King, Ainsworth

FOLL: Witts, Swallow, Rowell

I/C: Bowes, Miller, Holman, MacPherson

EMG: Fiorini, Corbett, Lemmens, Flanders

No changes

DOCKERS

B: Hill, Logue, Conca

HB: Wilson, Ryan, Hughes

C: Bewley, Fyfe, Aish

HF: Schult, Taberner, Serong

F: Colyer, Hogan, Walters

FOLL: Lobb, Brayshaw, Tucker

I/C: Matera, Mundy, Cerra, Young

EMG: Darcy, Duman, Blakely, Banfield

IN: Hill, Serong

OUT: Cox, Sturt (both injured)

SUNDAY

Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows - 1:05pm, Gabba

Lions

B: R.Lester, H.Andrews, D.Gardiner

HB: D.Rich, G.Birchall, C.Ah Chee

C: M.Robinson, J.Berry, H.McCluggage

HF: L.McCarthy, E.Hipwood, C.Rayner

F: O.McInerney, D.McStay, C.Cameron

FOLL: A.Smith, J.Lyons, L.Neale

I/C: T.Berry, D.Zorko, M.Hinge, C.Ellis-Yolmen, A.Witherden, Z.Bailey, B.Starcevich, C.Ballenden

IN: D.Zorko, M.Hinge, A.Witherden, C.Ballenden

OUT: N/A

CROWS

B: J.Kelly, D.Talia, L.Brown

HB: T.Doedee, F.McAsey, R.Laird

C: B.Smith, R.Sloane, W.Hamill

HF: B.Keays, T.Lynch, C.Jones

F: B.Crocker, D.Fogarty, L.Murphy

FOLL: R.O'Brien, N.McHenry, B.Crouch

I/C: M.Crouch, B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, T.Walker, K.Hartigan, B.Frampton, S.McAdam, E.Himmelberg

IN: B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, B.Frampton, K.Hartigan, S.McAdan, E.Himmelberg

OUT: R.Atkins (AC joint), P.Seedsman (omitted)

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats - 3:35pm, MCG

Demons

B: T.Rivers, S.May, C.Salem

HB: J.Smith, J.Lever, J.Harmes

C: E.Langdon, C.Oliver, A.Tomlinson

HF: M.Hannan, J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg

F: B.Fritsch, J.Hunt, T.McDonald

FOLL: M.Gawn, C.Petracca, J.Viney

I/C: N.Jones, L.Jackson, A.Brayshaw, M.Hibberd, A.Neal-Bullen, N.Jetta, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart

IN: M.Hannan, A.vandenBerg, M.Hibberd, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart

OUT: H.Bennell (omitted)

CATS

B: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Blicavs, J.Henry

HB: M.O'Connor, T.Stewart, J.Bews

C: S.Menegola, P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood

HF: T.Atkins, G.Rohan, M.Duncan

F: E.Ratugolea, T.Hawkins, G.Miers

FOLL: D.Fort, G.Ablett, C.Guthrie

I/C: Z.Tuohy, L.Henderson, Q.Narkle, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Steven, J.Clark, L.Dahlhaus

IN: J.Kolodjashnij, D.Fort, L.Henderson, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Clark

OUT: H.Taylor (managed), R.Stanley (injured)

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne - 6:10pm, Marvel Stadium

Hawks

B: J.Sicily, J.Frawley, B.Hardwick

HB: B.Stratton, B.McEvoy, S.Burgoyne

C: R.Henderson, J.Worpel, I.Smith

HF: T.Scully, T.O'Brien, L.Breust

F: J.Gunston, S.Frost, C.Wingard

FOLL: J.Ceglar, T.MItchell, J.O'Meara

I/C: J.Scrimshaw, O.Hanrahan, H.Morrison, J.Patton, L.Shiels, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo

IN: H.Morrison, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo

OUT: N/A

KANGAROOS

B: L.McDonald, R.Tarrant, K.Hayden

HB: J.Pittard, J.Walker, S.Atley

C: T.Dumont, B.Cunnington, J.Polec

HF: T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, J.Ziebell

F: A.Hall, B.Brown, J.Simpkin

FOLL: T.Goldstein, S.Higgins, J.Anderson

I/C: M.Williams, P.Ahern, A.Bonar, C.Taylor, J.Macmillan, J.Mahony, T.Xerri, T.Campbell

IN: B.Cunnington, M.Williams, J.Mahony, T.Xerri, T.Campbell

OUT: M.Wood (omitted)