Grand final men's: Wanderers defeat Souths in 9-1 sweep

The winning team of the A1 grand final. Steph Allen

HOCKEY: The Wanderers are officially 14th consecutive finals champions after a spectacular 9-1 win over Southern Suburbs on Saturday night.

Punctuated by a sky of fireworks, the game came to an end with the team securing what was no doubt "their best game” of the year.

Wanderers' coach Aaron Harmsworth was riding high after the win, noting that a simple strategy of thwarting their opposition's goal scoring was key for the win.

"I'm pretty proud of the boys,” he said.

"We knew if we played the full 70 minutes we would get some goals... but 9-1, I would've have picked that.

"Full credit to the lads, we really put it to them.”

Missed opportunities by Souths worked in Wanderers' favour, leading them to bound ahead on the scoreboard in the first half and avoid what could have been a game-ending advantage.

"If they did that, it would've been a lot harder game,” Harmsworth said.

"We had 16 really good players and were fit across the park and we knew our bench players would have an impact and they did.

"I was pretty confident if we were up by half-time we would go through with the job.

"We deserve it and we'll have a good couple of nights.”

Harmsworth's younger brother Todd was a stand-out on the night, banking a number of goals for the team.

Going into the tense game, Wanderers were focused on their knowledge of the opposition's style of play.

"We had an idea what they'd be working with and what they'd do and we counteracted that pretty well,” Harmsworth said.

"I thought our press was really good with the guys up front. They didn't stop.

"We had there spare strikers on the bench... There was lots of leg work.”

Given the intensity of the game, there were a number of small injuries, a few scuffles and a couple of cards given out.

"It took the glamour off it... but the teams get along pretty well and will have a beer after the game,” Harmsworth said.

"It's a tight community, the hockey community.”

Souths' Nathan Doble said coming off half-time, his team was wanting redemption.

"We were wanting to fight back a little... not disgrace ourselves and keeping our heads high,” he said.

"They moved the ball really well and their strikers, their whole team, was just quality.

"We gave it a good crack and second place is not too bad.

"We'll be back next year for sure.”

The team had a few new and younger players debuting in their first A1 grand final, who were all sure to have gained exponential experience from the game.

Most of the team also played in the A2 final before the A1 clash, which undoubtedly left fatigue as a big hindrance for the team.

"Everyone played their hearts out,” Doble said.

"We're all mates off the field, [those scuffles] put a bit of heart in the game.

"It's back to the drawing board. We'll be back next year.

"Hopefully we'll stop them getting 15 in a row.”