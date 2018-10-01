Menu
BURGER FINALIST: The Morning Bulletin's Leighton Smith and Andrew Jefferson tackle the Double Decker Death Wish Burger at Burger Urge earlier this year.
Food & Entertainment

GRAND FINAL POLL: Who makes Rocky's best burger?

Leighton Smith
by
1st Oct 2018 10:28 AM

WE ARE now one step closer to answering the age old question: "Who makes the best burger in Rockhampton?"

The Morning Bulletin posed the question on Facebook and 179 nominations later, we now have a list of the top six finalists to be voted on in our poll to decide the ultimate winner.

Rocky's top two burger making businesses will be interviewed and their burgers taste tested by hungry Morning Bulletin journalists (in the interests of science) on Thursday.

The poll will remain open for the next 48 hours, so get in quick and vote now!

Who makes the best burger in Rockhampton?

