Grand final Raider poised to quit NRL

Aidan Sezer’s time in the NRL could be over. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra's grand final star Aidan Sezer is poised to quit the NRL as early as this week and head to England.

While no deal has been signed, The Daily Telegraph understands Sezer is preparing to join Super League club Huddersfield immediately.

Just three weeks ago, Sezer guided Canberra into a grand final against Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium.

Talks between Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford, himself a former Raider, and Sezer's manager Sam Ayoub are continuing.

Sezer, 28, still has a season remaining on his Canberra contract and will stay a ­Raider should the Giants deal fall through.

Huddersfield are finalising details before lodging the club's contract offer to Sezer.

Speculation about Sezer's future has been intense for the past three years yet the durable former Prime ­Minister's XIII halfback ­managed to cast aside ­the innuendo and almost lead Canberra to premiership glory.

Officials from Canberra and Huddersfield would not comment on Sezer's proposed move yesterday.

Although a huge fan of Sezer, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and club chief executive Don Furner would grant their halfback an early release should the Huddersfield deal materialise.

The probable departure of Sezer would give English recruit George Williams first crack at Canberra's halfback position next season.

Just last week, Williams, who played with Wigan, told The Daily Telegraph he would embrace the pressure of becoming Canberra's lead ­playmaker.

"I look forward to that pressure as long as I deal with it well," Williams said. "I try to enjoy (pressure). I have played in some pretty big games in Super League - four grand finals, Challenge Cups, World Club Challenges, Test matches.

"I'm not saying I'm the finished article because I'm not, but I'd like to think I'll be all right under the pressure.

"People have expectations and Canberra have signed me for a reason. It's one of those things in sport."

During grand final week, Stuart praised Sezer.

"Aidan and I have a really good, relationship,'' he said.

"He is a very, very good halfback. The back half of this season has been his most influential of his time here at the club."

Bankstown-born Sezer has represented the Indigenous All Stars and NSW City, ­although he did spend time this year playing for ­Canberra's feeder club, Mount Pritchard Mounties.

Huddersfield have confirmed signing Knights prop James Gavet.

Gavet had one season remaining on his Knights deal but was granted an early ­release to join Woolford.

"We were looking to add some size and aggression to our pack," Woolford said. "We identified a number of options and James was, we felt, the best person to fill that role.

"James had a number of options, including some top Super League clubs, so we're thankful to James and his management for making the choice to come to Huddersfield and we feel this is a major coup for the club."