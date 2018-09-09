Grand final: Souths defeat Wanderers 3-2

HOCKEY: In the A1 grand final on Saturday night, women's Southern Suburbs fulfilled their goal of pulling off their fourth consecutive finals win against Wanderers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The game fulfilled expectations that it would be one of the tighter matches of the season, with both teams' defence thwarting their opposition's efforts to pull ahead and break the 1-1 tie.

Coach Lisa Morgan was beaming after the game which went into a tie-breaking shoot-out.

Coming out of the game, the teams rallied around for the final decider, finalising the win at a close 3-2.

"I'm definitely relieved,” Morgan said.

"Wanderers played a fantastic game of hockey and we had to pull out all the stops.

"We changed positions, structures and had to keep believing we would get that goal to send us into shoot-outs.

"I would've liked to have played cleaner and quicker but in a grand final you don't.

"Our defence was shaky early on but in the second half we really stood up. If you can defend well, you'll always score goals.”

Trailing behind on the scoreboard throughout most of the first half, Souths' resurgence saw them claw their way to the draw.

"I was starting to wonder whether a goal would come,” Morgan said.

Although the goal issued a sigh of relief from the battle-worn team, the last thing they wanted was to end in a shoot-out.

"Shoot-outs become lottery,” Morgan said.

"We lost an extended league on shoot-outs and it's a hard way to lose.

"When we got 1-1 we didn't change structure. We just kept attacking with full strikers and played less numbers at the back.”

At half-time, Morgan said she tried to implement a number of positional changes amongst the team to counteract a stagnant first half.

"We were still in the game but we came out there and felt the pressure,” she said.

"We spoke about belief. We only needed one goal to put us back in it and we knew we had one in us.”

That goal was scored by Melissa Dobbs, who always delivered a goal in the shoot-out.

Wanderers' manager Steven Evans said despite the shoot-out loss, he was still proud of the way his team performed in the tense match.

"They played well... probably their best game all year,” he said.

"We had them on the ropes for three quarters of the game.

"We might have tired towards the end of the game as it was an intense first half and fitness might have slowed in the end.

"At half time we were trying to push for another goal so we didn't go into shoot-outs but the girls were pretty much off their feet from the hard first half.”