Grandad's memory inspires Rocky beauty queen's quest

IN HIS HONOUR: Miss Diamond Australia finalist Chynna Williams is fundraising for the Cancer Council Queensland after her grandad, Tim, died suddenly of pancreatic cancer.

A "SHATTERED” Chynna Williams is determined to find a cure for cancer, and has channelled both her beauty queen quest and studies to the cause.

When the Rockhampton woman suddenly lost her beloved grandad, Tim, to pancreatic cancer in November last year, it ignited her determination.

So when the Miss Diamond Australia finalist was asked to choose a charity to fundraise for, there was one obvious choice - Cancer Council Queensland.

"For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a microbiologist and help cure cancer, and I have dedicated my studies to achieving that,” Ms Williams said.

"When Grandad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, that took on a whole new meaning.

"He passed away in November last year, just one month after being diagnosed, and it completely shattered our family.

"After that, I made a promise to myself to do whatever I could to help those affected by cancer - so when the organisers at Miss Diamond asked me who I'd be fundraising for, I picked Cancer Council straight away”.

Ms Williams is hosting an afternoon tea and fashion parade fundraiser on Sunday, February 25, and the Sparke Mini Pageant on Sunday, March 11 alongside another Miss Diamond entrant, Lydia Lara.

"With the help of some beautiful models from AC Models CQ, we will be showing some amazing fashion from brands like Dotti and Gowns Galore at the afternoon tea,” Ms Williams said.

"Guests will also enjoy some delicious food and receive a ticket into the lucky door prize.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan encouraged Rockhampton locals to support Ms Williams' fundraising efforts.

"Your support of local fundraisers, like Chynna, helps fund vital cancer research, life-saving education programs, and support the thousands of Queensland families affected by cancer each year who need our help,” Ms McMillan said.

"Cancer never rests, and for that reason, neither do we.

"Through your support we can be here for all Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day.

"We express our gratitude to Chynna for choosing Cancer Council Queensland as her charity, and wish her the best in the finals.”

Ms Williams will compete at the Miss Diamond Australia Finals in April this year in Brisbane.

SUPPORT CHYNNA