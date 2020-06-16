Grandad’s self-medication methods land him in court

The man was self medicating with cannabis.

Byfield man Peter John Fuller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday to one count of producing a dangerous drug, and one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police found six cannabis plants and 2.77 kilos of loose plants during a search in May last year of the 63-year-old grandfather’s property.

The prosecution submitted criminal history albeit mostly irrelevant made up of mainly nuisance offending.

The prosecution submitted that a fine would be an adequate punishment.

Fuller’s defence said he had a troubled past and often self-medicated with cannabis for cancer management due to a personal opposition to pills.

His defence referenced a statement on his behalf.

“Mum was a pill junkie and I’ve always hated pills,” Fuller said.

It was accepted that the cannabis found was indeed for personal use.

While deliberating Fuller’s sentence, Judge Michael Burnett urged the offender to make use of legal pain management.

“We provide in this community enormous resources in the medical areas to provide support for people who have all sorts of conditions,” he said.

“I’d be surprised if your doctor supports you medicating in this way.”

Fuller was eventually sentenced $750 for each count ($1,500 total) and a conviction was recorded.