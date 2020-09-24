Granddad’s wise advice guides Jake to ‘perfect’ victory

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

IPSWICH raised jockey Jake Bayliss took his granddad's advice to ride Montez to victory at Bundamba today.

Bayliss' latest win came at another meeting held in perfect conditions, just five days after last Saturday's Spring Cup Race day.

Montez is trained by Mayann Brosnan from the Gold Coast. The four-year-old gelding cleared away by a big space to be far too good for his rival.

A perfect ride from Bayliss had Montez sitting behind the leaders before pouncing on the turn and extending the margin the further they went.

This reminded many of some old advice that Jake's grandad Bob often was heard giving.

This advice was to "be in front when straightening and improve your position down the running".

Bob was clerk of the course at Ipswich for decades.

The grandson's ride followed that old advice to a tee and showed why young Jake is being held in such high regard in the riding ranks.

Jockey Jake Bayliss guiding Montez to victory. Picture: Claire Power

Munce retains premiership lead

THE first half of the card at Ipswich today went to favoured runners as trainer Chris Munce went to a clear lead on the premiership table after winning the fourth of the day.

That win was with Valley of Dreams as Munce continued his strong training form aiming to be the first winner of premierships at Ipswich both as a jockey, and as a trainer.

Valley of Dreams started odds on to continue the favourites winning run early in the day.

The first winner of the day was Palaszczukat odds on for trainer Michael Costa and ridden by Jag Guthmann-Chester.

The current Queensland Premier would have been heartened by this win hoping that the election result in five weeks goes to the same name.

The second race was won by Nicosmile for Rodney Hurley and Alannah Fancourt in the saddle, before Montez won the third at $2.70 in the betting.

Paper Trade for Will Hulbert won the fifth race of the day with apprentice Adin Thompson in the saddle to break the favourites run at odds of $7.50.

It was however back to odds on favourites winning in the next as Applecross gave trainer Barry Lockwood a win with Mark Du Plessis aboard.

Ipswich attendance boosted by Mirunner

THERE is rarely a large attendance at any Queensland racetrack for a Thursday meeting however that at Ipswich today was better than normal.

This was thanks to the Mirunner owned Lyrical Girl in the final race of the day. The Mirunner concept allows many owners into a racehorse with small shares each.

In this case there were 800 part owners with almost 100 of them attending the meeting at Ipswich.

As the short priced race favourite, Lyrical Girl did the right thing by the many owners winning easily with Ryan Maloney aboard. The happy connections on site were seen cheering loudly from the Grandstand then enjoying a celebratory drink post race.

Group 1 carnivals continue

THE Group 1 racing carnivals in the southern states continue this weekend.

In Melbourne, the Moir Stakes for sprinters is contested on Friday night at Moonee Valley and the Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

Respective favourites for the Melbourne races are the Western Australian Fabergino aiming to make it 10 wins from 13 starts and impressive Russian Camelot whose stable is planning to continue the stellar Melbourne Cup form of northern hemisphere bred three year olds in recent years.

In Sydney, it is the million dollar Golden Rose and the favourite for the three year olds is the Robert Heathcote trained Queenslander Rothfire.

Rothfire is going for his second Group 1 and eighth career win from nine starts.

Despite a tricky barrier draw, all Queenslanders are hoping this galloper again takes it to another level. Last year's premier Ipswich jockey Jim Byrne will again be aboard the rising star at Rosehill.

A win for the galloper will take career earnings well over $1m early in his early three year old year.

Next meeting

OCTOBER racing commences at Ipswich next Friday, followed by a string of Wednesdays on the 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th.