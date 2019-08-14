Grandfather opens up about loss and SIDS' awareness

AN EMERALD grandfather still remembers the news he recieved that no one ever wants to hear.

While living in Brisbane in 2004, Peter McDowell received the devastating news that his grandson, Joey, had passed away just one week shy of his second birthday from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

"The Home Ice Cream man came around and I said to the granddaughter, 'You get an ice cream this fortnight for a birthday cake and then Joey can have one the following fortnight'.

"When the ice cream man came around two weeks later, Joey was gone.”

The loss of a family member was something "you don't get over”, Mr McDowell said.

"It's just eats your heart out. You don't get over it. You learn to work through it and you learn to live with it,” he said.

"I had a wife and... three young boys and I had to be there for them, so I had to be the strong person.”

Fifteen years on, Mr McDowell has made it his mission to raise awareness about SIDS in the Central Highlands' community.

"It's a very sensitive issue,” he said.

"Some mums have lost babies breast feeding - some mums have lost babies just in the cot going into the supermarket.

"I would like more people to ask (about it) and I would like more people to talk about it. But a lot of people don't want to talk about it.

"I'm here if any grandparents want to talk. I'm here if any parents want to talk.

"The idea is just to be there. Just listen.

"The most important thing to it is, it's okay to ask how you are.”

Mr McDowell said even though it might be difficult, it was important to talk about a child who had passed away.

"Don't ignore (the issue) - if you go to a social, talk about the child. Other people talk as if he wasn't there or he was never born.

"It's okay to talk and if the person starts crying, the person starts crying. It's okay, it's no big deal. It's a healing process.”