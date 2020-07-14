Grandfather preyed on preteen granddaughters

IN COURT: A man who preyed on his three granddaughters will spend the next four months behind bars.

"GOOD job" a grandfather said from behind as he placed his hands on his young teenage granddaughter's breasts.

She was one of three sisters the man, who cannot be named, preyed on between 2015 and 2019.

At the time he was aged between 59 and 64-years-old and the children were all under 16, the youngest aged 10.

The man pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent treatment of a child.

The offending described in Gladstone District Court on Monday by crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rouke included one offence against a 12-year-old in 2015 where he moved his hand from her knee up to the top of her thigh before the girl got up to stop the touching.

The second victim was aged between 12 and 14 when the man tickled her while they watched a movie, moving his hand towards her underwear, underneath her clothing before she squirmed to stop him.

The two other offences against her included exposing himself to her in a shed, and reaching his hands over her shoulders before touching her breasts and saying "good job."

The court was told the third victim was aged 10 when the man rubbed her leg moving his hand between her legs.

The same victim he exposed himself to, rubbing it with his thumb to during a video call.

Judge Michael Burnett said the man would get make the third victim rub his leg with her hands and told her he would love to feel her "all over".

Defence barrister Tom Polley argued exceptional circumstances for his client, telling the court this was low level offending and the man had expressed deep remorse through counselling.

Mr Polley said his client had recently had multiple surgeries for cancer including on his bowel and bladder, and was awaiting surgery for tumours in both his lungs.

Judge Burnett described the behaviour as opportunistic and fleeting with quite a degree of persistence.

He did not agree exceptional circumstances had been demonstrated and sentenced the man to two years and three months imprisonment, suspended after four months with an operational period of four years. He also sentenced the defendant to 18 months probation upon release.