Crime

Grandfather's drug stash hidden in beef jerky packet in sock

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th Mar 2019 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-YEAR-OLD grandfather tried to conceal some of his drug stash in his sock.

Gary Lee Isles pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana, one of failing to provide particulars and one of failing to appear in court.

The court heard police were called to a phone booth on the corner of Dean and High Sts at 9pm on November 27 and Isles was identified as someone to whom police needed to talk.

When he was located nearby, he handed over one clip-seal bag of marijuana and during a pat-down search police found more concealed in a beef jerky bag inside his sock.

Isles was fined $600 and convictions were recorded.

