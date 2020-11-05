Grandma busted with ‘healthy’ weed crop

Karin Maxine Ryan pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of producing after she was found growing 19 marijuana plants.

Karin Maxine Ryan pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of producing after she was found growing 19 marijuana plants.

A Coast grandmother has been busted with nearly 20 marijuana plants growing at her property.

Karin Maxine Ryan pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of producing dangerous drugs after police discovered 19 plants at her Little Mountain property on September 24.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said the plants ranged from 10cm to 20cm high and were well looked after.

New Caloundra MP says he will deliver on promises

Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

Senior Constable Burrell said Ryan had previously been sentenced for trafficking and had received fines.

"Those fines that she has had … don't appear to be deterring her," he said.

"In relation to personal deterrence I would be asking for a suspended sentence on this occasion to deter any further offending."

Solicitor John McDonald said the grandmother had "significant" mobility issues since contracting septic arthritis and said she couldn't bend over.

He told the court it was not a sophisticated set up and said the seeds hand just been thrown in.

Mr McDonald said Ryan was given a period of imprisonment on her first occasion in court and had never been given the benefit of probation.

"She is just trying to get on with life," he said.

"She is not the only person who occupies the home, but she happens to be the person whose name is on the property."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist considered Ryan's previous history and her early plea of guilty.

He sentenced her to 12 months' probation.