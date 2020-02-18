Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG DRIVER: Kim Bernadette Richmond pleaded guilty to drug driving at Emerald Magistrates Court.
DRUG DRIVER: Kim Bernadette Richmond pleaded guilty to drug driving at Emerald Magistrates Court.
News

Grandma caught drug driving in Emerald

Kristen Booth
18th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER faced court after she was caught drug driving in Emerald.

Kim Bernadette Richmond was pulled over by police on McCosker St, Emerald about 2pm on November 29, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

Richmond, who is the primary carer for her two grandchildren in Capella, was driving with a relevant drug in her saliva, found to be methylamphetamine.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was a shame Richmond wasn’t thinking about her grandchildren when she decided to drug drive.

“It was a foolish decision,” he said.

“ … you have some significant responsibility to them.”

Richmond pleaded guilty to the offence, was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for four months.

court crimes drug driver emerald magistrates court traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast residents warned to prepare for smoke hazard

        premium_icon Coast residents warned to prepare for smoke hazard

        News Residents and visitors to an area north of Yeppoon are being warned to prepare for the impact of a controlled burn.

        VOTE NOW: Which cafe is Capricornia's best?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which cafe is Capricornia's best?

        News Almost 200 people nominated nearly 40 cafes in 24 hours, but which is our region’s...

        Kids dug up mum’s backyard hash stash, took it to school

        premium_icon Kids dug up mum’s backyard hash stash, took it to school

        Crime Her children dug up the jars of drug only to be found in their bags

        WATCH: The moment three armed men storm a popular Rocky pub

        premium_icon WATCH: The moment three armed men storm a popular Rocky pub

        News One in custody and two at large after a hold up at popular Rocky pub