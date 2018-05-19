Grandma fights to protect grandchildren from drug horror

DESPERATE: This grandparent and her husband gradually gained full custody of the children as their drug-dependent parents' lives spiralled out of control. FILE IMAGE

THREE little girls, aged 2½, 3½ and 4½, have seen their mum twice in the last two-and-a-half years.

Their dad is in jail.

The parents are both drug addicts.

The children are in the custody of their Rockhampton grandmother and the tales she tells are shocking.

The youngest, born a drug-addicted baby, spent 27 days in a detox program having to be weaned off drugs.

"Her mum was full-in on methamphetamines, morphine and anything else she could get her hands on,” the grandmother told me at her home in a working-class North Rockhampton suburb where she says she observes drug use on a daily basis.

The eldest child lives with a perennial scar, the result of being sexually abused when she was 10 months old.

"She was split from A to B,” the grandmother explains.

"And it happened while someone was off their guts on drugs.”

A former real estate agent, she and her husband gradually gained full custody of the children as their drug-dependent parents' lives went out of control.

"When we were sitting at the hospital with the youngest, telling our story, I had a lady tell me I could be talking about her life,” she said.

Not uncommon, these grandparents join the hordes of broken-hearted, fatigued, but overwhelmingly devoted kinship carers responsible for youngsters abandoned or neglected due to drug addiction.

"It makes me angry that, as a grandparent, I have the responsibility to look after my grandkids because of drugs and then you have more drugs happening in your own neighbourhood.

She was prompted to call The Morning Bulletin out of frustration after finding used syringes dumped in her yard where her grandchildren play.

"If we rented, we would be up and gone. But we don't, we own it,” she said.

"We are stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Having permanent court order custody, the girls now have no contact with their parents.

"This area used to be called the Bermuda triangle,” she said.

"It was awful living here last year. The drug use was terrible.

"There were three main houses that supplied. Housing got rid of one, thankfully, but living here hasn't gotten any better.

"One neighbour packed up and left because she couldn't continue to live in fear.

"She didn't have a house organised, she just said she couldn't deal with it here any more, so packed her car and left.”

Between the yelling, the fights, the disrupted nights' sleeps and the living in fear, she said she is at her wits' end.

"I have a son involved in this world, and I do not want my grandchildren involved in this,” she said.

"What annoys me is that they (the alleged suppliers) have no concern for who they're dealing to.

"They have no concern for my grandchildren and they don't care about the repercussions for the families.

"All drug addicts care about is where their next hit is coming from, and all a dealer cares about is themselves.

"You're raising your grandchildren when you're hitting retirement.

"But we can't, we can't afford for my husband, their poppy, not to work.

"We are raising three kids when you think your time is over, because you wouldn't let them go into care, you put your hand up to do your job, and a neighbour that doesn't give a shit puts them in harm's way.

"There shouldn't be a worry about drugs in my own yard.

"Families like us out here. We haven't got our grandchildren for any other reason apart from drugs.

"We're raising our grandchildren because of the drug community here in Rockhampton.

"For us to help the kids be safe and spend time with other children their own age, we put them into daycare.

"We get no help from the government.

"There are parents out there, who have a drug addition, who have their kids and get money from the government. I know where that money goes, and I can tell you it isn't spent on the kids.

"It goes straight up their arms or up their nose.”

Speaking from experience, this grandmother had dealt first-hand with knowing what the money was spent on.

"When the kids weren't in our care, we would still be the ones buying formula, buying nappies and making sure they were eating, because their parents weren't.

"We bought them their toys and their clothes, but these just got hocked for drugs. I know they use Facebook to do this. And I see parents selling stuff, and I know what they are selling it for.

"I've been around these people long enough to know what it looks like.

"(Online sell and buy pages) is the marketplace for doing this.

"You can tell by the type of stuff they are selling, they are just looking to get a quick fix.”

Her son was only in a Rockhampton high school for three months before he was first exposed to the notion of drugs.

"He was 13 and came home and told me that some boys had asked him to hand a matchbox across the fence to some other boys.

"He said to me, 'mum, why was there grass in there?'

Going to the school the next day and letting them know what happened, she said two days later her son was set alight by the same group of boys for "dobbing”.

She said this was the start of a snowball effect.

"He was bullied, bashed, and had bones broken,” she said.

Wanting to find acceptance and to "fit in”, her son made the life-altering decision to get involved in drugs.

"He's now in jail, but that isn't stopping him from using,” she said.

"He's tried to commit suicide many times, since he was 19, it's almost been once a year.

"He's tried several times to get clean, but has always relapsed.”

As she fights a day-to-day battle to protect and provide for her grandchildren, her harrowing situation is one that is being experienced by thousands of other grandparents around Australia.

A report out this week found that great-grandparents and grandparents who are left to look after damaged and vulnerable kids have been left floundering with no support.

