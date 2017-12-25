Grandma given 'every opportunity under the sun' to get clean

Amanda Jean Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property, five charges for using a stolen credit card to purchase goods, one of possessing a bong and one for failing to appear in court.

A MAGISTRATE has given a stern lecture to a mother-of-six and grandmother-of-two with a six-page criminal history predominantly of dishonesty and fraud offences.

Amanda Jean Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property, five charges for using a stolen credit card to purchase goods, one of possessing a bong and one for failing to appear in court.

The court heard Taylor used a stolen credit card on five occasions to purchase goods totalling $134.70 on August 6.

On November 16, police executed a search warrant of Taylor's Stamford St, Berserker, home and found a bong made from an Ice Breaker bottle and a cone piece.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf told the court Taylor's own mother left her when she was three-years-old and Taylor moved in with her for two years when she was 13, but was abused and ran away from home.

The court heard Taylor committed the dishonestly offences two weeks after being placed on the fifth probation order she had been given in her adult life.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told Taylor she needed to "clean up" herself.

"You've been given every opportunity under the sun," he said.

"The community is sick and tired of people using their property."

He ordered Taylor to seven months' prison and "with a great deal of hesitation" immediate parole. She also has to pay $134.70 restitution.