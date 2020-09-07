Menu
Grandma hears gunshot in Rocky CBD

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
7th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Beryl Grieg was relaxing inside her Fitzroy St home in South Rockhampton around 3.30 this afternoon when she heard what she was described as “an almighty bang” coming from outside.

“My grandson had his headphones on but even he heard it,” she said.

“He told me it was the sound of a gun going off.”

The pair went outside to find a student in a school uniform leaning up against their fence.

“He passes by here every day,” Ms Grieg said.

“Apparently he saw it happen.”

Police swarmed the scene, where a detective took the student to the corner of Fitzroy and Murray Streets to enquire what he had witnessed.

One report suggested a shooter ran around a parked car, just metres west of McDonalds and fired at another person.

Police unfurled crime scene tape up to the George Lane entrance, as confused parents waited for their children nearby.

FOLLOW THE STORY HERE: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/breaking-shots-fired-in-rockhampton-cbd/4094400/

