Grandma home as alleged rape occurred

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been accused of raping a woman over the weekend.

The man applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with three counts of rape, one of sexual assault, one of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing a utensil.

The court heard that on the night of the alleged offences, the man took the alleged victim back to his house where he lives with his parents and grandmother.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the defendant admitted to the sexual acts during an interview with police, but says they were consensual.

"The issue here is not identification but of consent,” she said.

The prosecution's objection to bail relied on the victim's statement, the injuries and sexual assault kit.

Ms Marsden said items found in her room and her injuries match her version of events from the night.

Defence lawyer Charles Shepherd said the allegations against his client arose after the woman found out he "was engaging in a relationship with another woman”.

The court heard the man's parents were away at the time of the alleged offence.

The man was granted bail. The matter was adjourned to November 8.