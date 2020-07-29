Grandma lapses back to drugs after trafficking jail term

Before being slapped with 21 charges including drug trafficking, Lesley Jane Brooks spent 50 years of her life without offending.

AN EMERALD grandmother tainted her clean record when she got involved with the wrong crowd in her 50s.

Lesley Jane Brooks, 55, faced Emerald Magistrates Court this week for drug offending, after serving a term of imprisonment in 2018 for drug trafficking.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted Brooks walking along Emerald's Opal St about 1.40am on April 11, 2020.

He said she handed police two small bags containing a total of 0.5g of methamphetamine, which she said was hers.

Sgt Ongheen said Brooks also handed police a black sunglasses case that contained a glass pipe with burnt residue wrapped in tissue paper and small cut straw.

Her solicitor Rhett Peters said Brooks was disappointed in herself for her actions.

He said Brooks only started offending in her early 50s after being introduced to a "wrong crowd", while facing financial and family struggles.

Brooks' relapse into drug use was caused by some financial, emotional and health problems that made her feel worthless, the court heard.

"She secured the drugs free of charge from someone she knew," Mr Peters said.

"She realises that she should've been more proactive and dealt with this in a different way."

Brooks was on parole at the time of the offending and Mr Peters said prior to this incident, she was making some real progress in dealing with her drug use through counselling.

"She is acutely aware that with her history she needs to avoid illicit drug use all together," Mr Peters said.

The court heard she was living with her daughter and grandchild at Emerald.

On July 28, Brooks pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils that had been used and possessing property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

She was convicted and fined $750. The convictions were recorded.