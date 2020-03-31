Grandma slaps DV on son, complains she can’t see grandson

A MAN has been placed on a Good Behaviour Bond for four months after breaching a domestic violence order by talking to his mother who complained the DV order stopped her from seeing her grandson.

The man, 26, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on March 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the breach.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant was verbally abusive towards his mother during a phone call at 7pm on March 10.

She said the DV order had conditions for no contact and no communication.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client’s mother had the DV order in place and she was complaining that she could not see his two year old son, her grandson, due to the order.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke made the good behaviour bond order, with a $400 recognisance attached. No convictions were recorded.