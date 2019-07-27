Grandmother caught up in vicious prison underbelly

A MOTHER wept in court yesterday, fearing for the life of her son, after a drug smuggling attempt at Capricornia Correctional Centre ended in despair.

Shirley Ann Smedley faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to taking tobacco into Capricornia Correctional Centre, Etna Creek.

Asked if she wished to adjourn the matter further to pursue legal advice after lodging an application with Legal Aid, the 58-year-old grandmother cried, "I did it, they have it on camera”.

"I don't want to waste anyone's time, I just want to get it over and done with,” she told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On June 2, Smedley, who has worked as a house maid, preschool teacher and courier driver, went to the Capricornia Correctional Centre to visit her son, Brendan Smedley, who was a prisoner.

During the visit, the mother of five removed a small black parcel from her clothing and gave it to her son. He took the parcel and hid it down the rear of his pants.

It was at this time correctional officers saw Smedley hand her son the parcel on CCTV. He was removed from the visitation area and searched.

During the search, a small parcel wrapped in black tape was found.

The parcel was opened by correctional staff and 18 orange strips and a SIM card were found, wrapped in clear plastic. Correctional officers believed the orange strips were suboxone.

Detectives from the Corrective Services Investigations Unit reviewed Brendan's outgoing calls. At 8.24am on June 1, he contacted Smedley and had a conversation about her bringing in some tobacco, the court heard.

On June 5, detectives interviewed Brendan where he told them he was asked by another prisoner to bring a package into the prison for him.

Already receiving a visit from Smedley on June 2, he agreed to the deal and provided her contact details to the other prisoner.

He then contacted Smedley and told her a package would be dropped off and asked her to bring it into the prison.

On June 6, detectives obtained a search warrant for Smedley's house. During the search, they questioned her about taking the items into the prison.

She told them she was given a package by a woman, took it to the prison and gave it to her son.

She said she did not package up the items and believed it was tobacco. She said she knew she was not supposed to take tobacco into the prison.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt told the court that because she told police she believed the package only contained tobacco, she was just charged with taking tobacco into the prison.

He said the maximum term for taking tobacco into a prison was two years imprisonment, but because she was a mother with no criminal history he did not press for imprisonment or a criminal conviction to be recorded.

Instead, he submitted she be placed on a period of probation as it was still a "concerning offence”.

When asked if there was anything she wanted to say about the offending, Smedley said she couldn't say much as she was being watched because of "all this crap”.

"I didn't want to do it in the first place,” she said.

"It was for the sake of my sons life. That's why I did it.”

The court heard how her son faced a rather violent retribution due to the risky plan being busted by officers.

"He has already been put into hospital because he got caught that day,” she said.

"They broke a collarbone. He was in hospital for three days and I knew nothing about it.

"What's worse is I can't see him.”

Ms Beckinsale said she did not believe Smedley was at risk of committing like offences again.

"You were used on that day, as was your son,” she said.

She was fined $250 and a conviction was not recorded.