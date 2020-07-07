Menu
Made by man and mother nature
Grandmother has spent 20 years smoking marijuana

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, Kerri-Anne.Mesner@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 2:37 PM
A WOMAN who has been smoking marijuana for 20 years told police she split her last purchase with her two daughters and one of their former partners.

Cassandra Capsanis, 46, pleaded guilty on July 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing drug utensils and three counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police searched Capsanis’ Mount Morgan house at 8.15am on January 28 with the defendant disclosing her possession of 8.8 grams of marijuana.

He said Capsanis told police she purchased 28 grams a fortnight prior and gave some to her two daughters and one of their partners.

Police also found a glass bong with burnt marijuana residue, along with electronic scales.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client had been living in Mount Morgan for 17 years and lived with her adult daughters and their children.

He said she suffered from depression and insomnia and had been medicated, but her children whinged she was moody on the insomnia medications, so she returned to marijuana.

Mr McGowran said Capsanis had since made an appointment with her doctor to go back on medication.

The court heard Capsanis had a criminal history dating back 20 years for marijuana and had been given four lengthy probation orders in the past, along with suspended sentences and immediate parole release sentences.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Capsanis to pay $1200 in fines and convictions were recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

