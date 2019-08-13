Grandmother of 21 goes bananas in supermarket

BANANAS were thrown during a dispute between two women inside a Rockhampton supermarket.

Loyla Christine Richardson, 50, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to the George St Foodworks store at 4.25pm on July 28 on reports of two women fighting in the store.

He said one witness told police they saw one woman run into the store yelling, being chased by another.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant ran in and threatened to bash the first woman.

"The defendant then proceeded to throw several bananas at the woman who had retreated further into the store,” he said.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant yelled "I'll get someone to bash you, you fat s---” before she ran out of the store and to a nearby service station.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, who has six adult children and 21 grandchildren, was a full-time carer for her uncle who has a disability.

She said the woman was about to travel to Canberra to see her brother who has cancer.

Ms Legrady said her client instructed she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

She said Richardson claimed the other woman had been causing some "hassle” at her house previously and there were "drug issues there”.

Ms Legrady said her client reacted "badly” to protect her children.

Magistrate Cameron Press said this was disturbing behaviour in public.

He ordered her to pay a $700 fine and a conviction was recorded.