Grandmother rattled after egg hurled at her from moving car

AN IPSWICH grandmother has been left rattled and deeply upset after an egg was pelted at her from a moving car.

The 84-year-old, who did not want to be named, is a proud resident of the city for close to half a century.

More so than being physically hurt, she is devastated something like this could happen to her in a place she loves to call home.

She was with her granddaughter, Melissa Pearce, on Thursday morning as they looked for furniture for a move to a retirement community.

Ms Pearce said they were walking down Connors St in North Ipswich when her grandmother fell over.

"She said 'something hit me'," Ms Pearce said.

"Then we saw the egg in the gutter. It hit a vein in her leg. A massive lump came up and it bruised massively.

"I'm just grateful it didn't break the skin. She's got really bad varicose veins. The vein basically exploded under the skin."

Ms Pearce said it was thrown by what looked like teenagers in a dark blue sedan but they drove off before she could catch a number plate.

They were also seen driving past Market Organics in nearby Downs St.

They visited a doctor yesterday and were told all was OK, but they would need to keep an eye on her leg.

It has been reported to Policelink but the elderly resident does not want to make a full report to police.

"If it was any harder it would have busted the vein open and caused a haemorrhage," Ms Pearce said.

"The lump has gone down now."

Ms Pearce said she was incredibly angry about the attack and the incident had caused her grandmother physical and emotional pain in an already hard time.

She lost her husband of 60 years in 2018 and is going through the difficult process of moving into a retirement community.

"My family is heavily involved in the community," Ms Pearce said.

"It's heartbreaking because nothing like this has ever happened to her. She's heard of things like that happening.

"She was quite upset. She's got a lot on her plate. Everything is upsetting (at the moment) and then this happens.

"Nanna is frail. They could have done some serious damage. They're driving around like idiots and they don't care who they hurt in the process."