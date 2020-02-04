Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grandparents mourn ‘cheeky’ little girl

4th Feb 2020 5:44 AM

The grandparents of a young girl who was found dead inside a hot car in Victoria have described the pain of losing their "cheeky" little "chatterbox".

Three-year-old Emily Lever was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at The Boulevard in Morwell, in Victoria's southeast, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding her death were yet to be established, including whether it was suspicious.

But Emily's grandfather, Leslie Spark, told the Herald Sun it was "a tragic accident".

Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied
Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied

Emily would have been celebrating her fourth birthday on Tuesday, but instead her family is planning her funeral.

"The worst is to come," Mr Spark said.

Grandmother Karen Spark described Emily as a "cheeky" and "adorable" chatterbox, who had "so much life in her".

"It doesn't feel real," she said.

Temperatures reached above 40C in Victoria's southeast on Friday.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Squad.

More Stories

Show More
car death heat toddler victoria weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        premium_icon Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        Environment Shark nets and drumlines will be redeployed over a huge area of Queensland water less than five months after they were removed, following a spate of attacks.

        Stakes high as Nationals MPs vote on leadership

        premium_icon Stakes high as Nationals MPs vote on leadership

        News CQ’s National MPs have key roles in the power struggle to decide the next leader...

        Murder victim’s wife testifies

        premium_icon Murder victim’s wife testifies

        News THE WIFE of a Rockhampton murder victim has given evidence at the trial of a man...

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Happiness is a gift to be shared

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Happiness is a gift to be shared

        News Columnist Jordie Lynch says happiness is almost on the brink of becoming a luxury...