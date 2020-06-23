Grandparents voting for child safety after horror murder
NINE years after 17-month-old Mason Parker was murdered, his grandparents say still not enough has been done to protect Queensland children.
When Sue and John Sandeman vote in the state election, their votes will be based on child safety.
But the couple say in the lead-up to voting day, as politicians spruik spending commitments on the campaign trail, the public has not heard enough about each party's plan to protect our most vulnerable.
"No one is talking about the kids," Mr Sandeman said.
"I know we need jobs, roads and water but there is more to life than those things. The most important thing in life is our children."
Mason was violently murdered by his mother's then-partner, Troy Reed, in 2011.
Reed is serving a life sentence.
The Sandemans campaigned heavily for legislative reform after his death and eventually saw "Mason's Law" passed in Queensland parliament.
