Granny bashes man over pokie machine slot

A GRANDMOTHER bashed a man at a pub because he stole her pokie machine.

Lynette May Ross, 50, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of public nuisance and one of causing a disturbance in a pub.

As a result of her behaviour, which was described by Magistrate Jeff Clarke as disgraceful, she has now been banned from every licensed venue in Mt Morgan until January 31, 2019.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the victim and Ross were at the Grand Hotel on January 13 when Ross punched the man in the chest twice and five times in the head after he sat down at a pokie machine.

He said the victim tried to walk away but Ross followed, punched him again, went to walk away but turned around and punched the victim again.

Mr Studdert said she did this three times.

He said the victim suffered a fractured cheek bone as a result of the assault.

The other two charges were in relation to the fact the short, petite woman assaulted the man in a public place and she threatened two witnesses before she left the venue.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Ross had gone to the bathroom and found the man on her pokie machine when she returned.

She said she was under stress at the time due to relationship breakdown and had consumed too much alcohol.

Ms Craven said not only was Ross still caring full-time for her 11-year-old granddaughter who had lived with her since she was born, but she was also still caring for some of her former partner's grandchildren.

Mr Clarke ordered Ross to a two-year probation order, 120 hours of community service and a $500 fine on top of the banning order.