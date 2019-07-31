Menu
Crime

Granny busted driving other people's cars without permission

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Jul 2019 8:32 AM
A GRANDMOTHER has received a prison term for unlawful use of two people's cars last year.

Joan Francis Hardie, 50, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the owner of the first vehicle reported it stolen on July 6, 2018, and police intercepted Hardie driving it in Logan on July 13 at 9pm.

He said Hardie told police she had permission to use the car but was not given a date to return it.

Sen Constable Rumford said Hardie attended a Woodridge residence about 8pm on November 25 and took keys from the victim's house to access a vehicle.

He said police located the vehicle on the corner of Queens Rd and Hart St near Logan Central with fingerprints and DNA in the car matching Hardie's.

She failed to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 15 and was located on Murray St, Rockhampton, on July 27.

She had an eight-page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said the first victim was Hardie's housemate who had given her permission to use the car on a previous occasion, but she took too long to return it.

She said the second victim was someone Hardie knew.

Ms Jones said the grandmother of 10 was unemployed and helped her ill parents.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Hardie to a 10-month head sentence with immediate parole.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

