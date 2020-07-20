Granny didn’t know licence was SPER suspended

A GRANDMOTHER has lost her licence for six months after driving while her licence was suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Ann-Maree Monica Row Row, 47, pleaded guilty on July 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Row Row driving on Musgrave St for a licence check and random breath test on April 22 at 11.14am.

She said checks revealed Row Row had her licence suspended by SPER on April 15 due to demerit points.

Ms King said Row Row told police she was unaware of the suspension.

She said this was the second time of this type of offence for Row Row, resulting in the vehicle being immobilised for seven days.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Row Row’s five children were now adults and she had a grandchild in her full time care.

She said her partner worked at the mines and she was looking for a job in North Rockhampton.

Row Row was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.