Granny's first crime left her with a $4800 bill

A GRANDMOTHER with no criminal record caused $4700 damage to a stranger's car after she attacked it with a crow bar.

Joanne Mary Thomas, 58, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the informant borrowed the vehicle from the victim about 1.20pm on March 16.

He said the informant parked the vehicle on gravel and then walked to Thomas' Gracemere residence where the informant had an altercation with Thomas' son.

Sen Constable Rumford said Thomas followed the informant back to the car, carrying a crow bar which she used to smash windows and panels.

He said the informant ran from the vehicle to a nearby Caltex and called police.

The court heard the delay in the case was getting the quote for the damage which was $4753.77.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the informant had made threats towards Thomas' grandchild and she assumed they were affected by methamphetamines, causing her fear.

Thomas was ordered to pay a $250 fine along with $4753.77 restitution. No conviction was recorded.