Gran’s last beer was 40 mins prior to bust for drink driving

A GRANDMOTHER of six who had been evicted from her unit just blew over the legal limit when police intercepted her driving on Glenmore Rd.

Coleen Margaret Mackenzie-Ross, 64, pleaded guilty on September 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were at a stationary random breath test site when Mackenzie-Ross was directed to pull over about 6pm.

She said the defendant told police she had two beers prior to driving with her last beer at 5.20pm and had driven from the caravan park where she had drunk with her son.

Mackenzie-Ross had a blood-alcohol content reading of .05.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Mackenzie-Ross was in an accident 12 years ago which left her in a wheelchair for nine months and was now on a disability pension.

He said she had been evicted from her unit and went to the caravan park where she had beers with her son.

Mackenzie-Ross was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month. A traffic conviction was recorded.