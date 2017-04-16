Grant boosts CQU's agriculture and technology research

Dr Kim Ritman (ABARES Chief Scientist), Andy Shepphard (CSIRO Biosecurity), Senator Anne Ruston (Deputy Ag minister), and two CSIRO representatives present CQUniversity's Dr Kym Patison (HOLDING AWARD) with the CSIRO Health and Biosecurity award.

THE development of an on-farm animal welfare monitoring system has won CQUniversity research fellow Dr Kym Patison the prestigious CSIRO Health and Biosecurity award.

Dr Patison was presented with the award, and a research grant worth almost $20 000, by Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce at last month's Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

The funding will assist in progressing her research, which uses electronic proximity sensors to assess the health of cattle herds.

Dr Patison said these sensors could provide farmers with vital information on the health and welfare of their herd in real time, via digital farm management platforms, in the future.

"Cattle have quite set social structures, they have regular contact patterns that they make with members in the group and they'll contact some more than others depending on the relationship that they have with them,” Dr Patison said.

"When two animals come together, the loggers record when and how long they interact for and can be used to alert stock managers to any unusual changes in behavioural patterns.

"Ultimately, we would like farmers to be able to use information from cattle sensors to detect animal health issues, such as a sick animal, or problems in their environment, such as the presence of a wild dog or an empty trough.”

Dr Patison's background on a dairy farm in Victoria inspired her research when she moved to Rockhampton.

"On a dairy farm, you get to know individual cows and because you are in daily contact with them it is much easier to know when something's wrong,” she said.

"Technology is a way of enabling farmers running extensive beef cattle production systems to have a similar relationship with their stock and improve the way animal welfare is monitored.”

CQUniversity has been developing a web-based app, Data Muster, to enable producers to monitor their stock based on information gathered from sensors on animals, such as proximity loggers, or in the paddock, such as walk-over-weigh stations.