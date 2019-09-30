Grant picked in Intrust Super Cup Team of the Year

Sunshine Coast Falcons against the Townsville Blackhawks rugby league match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium. Falcons hooker Harry Grant dangerous in attack.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Yeppoon’s Harry Grant has been named in the Intrust Super Cup team of the Year.

The Sunshine Coast Falcons hooker received the honour in front of 400 guests at the QRL Awards Dinner in Brisbane on Friday night.

Grant also finished third in the race for the Petero Civoniceva Medal.

The 21-year-old was highly fancied to take out the Intrust Super Cup’s best and fairest player but was beaten by a fast-finishing Jamal Fogarty from the Burleigh Bears.

The Bears halfback polled 17 points in the final 10 rounds of the competition to claim the prestigious award.

He received the maximum three votes in five of them to finish on 28 points, two clear of Falcons halfback Todd Murphy with Grant a point further back.