Grant to stimulate new farm protection technology

The Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions program aims to help create technology to combat pests and weeds.

The Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions program aims to help create technology to combat pests and weeds.

MILLIONS of government dollars will go towards developing better pest and weed control technology for Capricornia farmers.

The Federal Government’s Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions program aims to support the creation of technology to combat pests and weeds.

Applications for the current $13 million round are open until September 25, with successful applicants to receive money over three years for research and development.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said more could be done to improve the tools available to Central Queensland farmers and land managers.

“This program will help ensure Capricornia is on the front foot in the fight against established pest animals and weeds and will minimise the risks they pose to our agricultural productivity and environment,” she said.

“This includes new advanced control solutions that will challenge traditional approaches to pest animal and weed management, as well as innovations in detection and monitoring.

“Other projects could investigate genetic modification technologies, chemical and non-chemical herbicides, disruption technologies and electronic resources.”

Funded projects will need to target invasive animals or weed species that are not endemic to Australia.

The minimum grant amount is $300,000 with the maximum $2 million.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry in Rockhampton last month.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the grant would reduce damage to the environment.

“Established pest animals and weeds are a significant threat for our economy, environment and industries, so we need to ensure we have the best tools available to manage them,” he said.

“Each year, the economic impact of established vertebrate pest animals is around $800 million, while weeds cost us over $4 billion in terms of production losses and control activities.

“We will be funding projects led by organisations with a proven research and development capacity, that will target priority established pest animals and weeds.”

The program will cost the government $30.3 million from the 2019-20 financial year to 2022-23.