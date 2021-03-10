Menu
The 2021-22 Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program is now open. Picture: Jerad Williams
Politics

Grants available for ex-service organisations

Aden Stokes
10th Mar 2021 9:39 AM
Ex-service organisations in Capricornia are encouraged to apply for the 2021-22 Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the services provided by advocacy groups were highly valued by the ex-service community.

Ms Landry said ex-service organisations provided vital advocacy services for current and former serving men and women.

“The Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program will fund a range of essential support measures from ex-service organisations and advocates, including helping veterans with their compensation claims and ensuring they get access to entitlements and services,” she said.

“The services provided by ex-service organisations can help veterans and their families’ access local support and resources, empowering them to improve their health and wellbeing, stay well, age well and engage fully in social and economic life.”

Applications for the grants are open online, with ex-service organisations encouraged to submit their application before April 14.

“I encourage all ex-service organisations that provide advocacy services in Capricornia to apply for a grant to continue providing excellent services to our local veteran community,” Ms Landry said.

To apply for a grant or for more information, go to www.communitygrants.gov.au.

