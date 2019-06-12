Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOOTS N ALL: Sue Wright and Sharon Van-Der-Poll representing Boots n All.
BOOTS N ALL: Sue Wright and Sharon Van-Der-Poll representing Boots n All. Aaron Goodwin
Council News

Grants help develop art and culture in the Central Highlands

Aden Stokes
by
12th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $17,000 has been allocated to local arts and cultural projects in the Central Highlands under the third round of the 2018-2019 financial year's Regional Arts Development Fund.

Two individual development applications, one group application and one council-initiated project were amongst the four successful projects.

Patricia Callum received $533 for machine embroidery training workshop attendance to learn new techniques and methods. Katie Rea received $1352 to bring stand-up comedy training and performance to Dingo, facilitated by comedian Colette Anderson.

Boots 'n' All received $1111 towards a skills development workshop for local line dancers and to showcase choreographer's work. The Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee received $15,000 to conduct videography training across the region.

central highlands central highlands regional council regional arts development fund
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

    premium_icon Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

    Soccer 'Ongoing unacceptable behaviour' prompts radical response

    Cattle baron lands malfunctioning helicopter by ear

    premium_icon Cattle baron lands malfunctioning helicopter by ear

    News Sir Graham McCamley shares near-death experience

    Capricornia well looked after in state budget

    premium_icon Capricornia well looked after in state budget

    Politics Unpacking the 2019-2020 Queensland Government budget

    School footy live streaming back on today

    School footy live streaming back on today

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live