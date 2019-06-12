Grants help develop art and culture in the Central Highlands

MORE than $17,000 has been allocated to local arts and cultural projects in the Central Highlands under the third round of the 2018-2019 financial year's Regional Arts Development Fund.

Two individual development applications, one group application and one council-initiated project were amongst the four successful projects.

Patricia Callum received $533 for machine embroidery training workshop attendance to learn new techniques and methods. Katie Rea received $1352 to bring stand-up comedy training and performance to Dingo, facilitated by comedian Colette Anderson.

Boots 'n' All received $1111 towards a skills development workshop for local line dancers and to showcase choreographer's work. The Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee received $15,000 to conduct videography training across the region.