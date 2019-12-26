Grants open for amounts up to $2000

APPLICATIONS are now open for young people, local councils, not-for-profit organisations and Parents and Citizens Associations across Queensland to share in $50,000 worth of grants to celebrate Queensland Youth Week for 2020.

There are also a range of prizes on offer for young artists to design the artwork that represents Queensland Youth Week next year. The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister, Brittany Lauga said Queensland Youth Week (to be held from April 1 to 9) is all about celebrating friendship, strength and unity of young people aged 12 to 25.

“Applications are now open for grants of up to $2000, so if you have a great idea for a project or event, we want to hear from you,” she said.

“We especially want to hear from young people – to make sure you don’t have to do it all on your own, you need to partner with a not-for-profit to help you get your idea off the ground.” Member for Rockhampton, Barry O’Rourke said the Queensland Youth Engagement Panel came up with theme for this year, “Yeah the youth!” which is all about celebrating who our young people are and everything they offer to our great state. “For our art competition, we’re looking for designs from young artists that represent the theme,” he said.

“There is more than $1000 worth of fantastic prizes up for grabs too.”

The winner will receive a $500 Mastercard gift card, a Wacom Intuos Pro Medium with Pro Pen 2 graphic design tablet valued at $399 and a DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal valued at $159.

Two runners-up will each receive a $100 JB Hi-Fi voucher. Mr O’Rourke said the winning artwork would be used across Queensland Youth Week promotions and materials, with funded projects and events held during Queensland Youth Week, from April 1 to 9. “The young Queenslanders of today are becoming the leaders of tomorrow – I’m always inspired listening to them tell me about the things that matter to them, their creative ideas, and their passion for making the world a better place,” he said.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/youthweek.