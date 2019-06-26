Grants open for Livingstone Shire community groups

LOCAL clubs and community groups provide a wealth of activities and services in our region, which is why council is encouraging them to apply for the latest round of Livingstone Community Grants.

The grants, proudly supported by Livingstone Shire Council, Inverness Yeppoon and Keppel Bay Sailing Club, provide funding to community groups and sporting clubs to deliver innovative projects and programs which respond to local community needs.

Community development and support Councillor Jan Kelly said the round, which opened on Monday, would provide up to $2000 to successful applications from not-for-profit community groups and sporting clubs.

"These grants provide a wonderful opportunity for groups of all sizes and causes, to obtain financial support towards projects which help to keep them up and running efficiently, or add new functions to their capabilities,” Cr Kelly said.

"Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria, be operating within the Livingstone Shire Council's Local Government Area, and provide programs, outcomes or activities which benefit residents and improve overall community wellbeing.”

Applications are open until July 26. For more, visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au /1482/Community-Grants or email LCG@livingstone.qld. gov.au