Grants program reinstated to support CQ communities

A COMMUNITY grants program is back up and running to support the region through the uncertain times face amid the pandemic.

The Isaac Community Grants program, powered by Isaac Regional Council, has been reinstated to help the region’s social, sporting and cultural fabric through a cautionary COVID-19 period.

Mayor Anne Baker said building and supporting the region’s resilience was key.

“Isaac Community Grants fund local projects, events and activities that help develop resilient, adaptive and vibrant communities while it contributes to the social wellbeing of our residents, workers and visitors,” she said.

“Council has reactivated this program as part of our regional vision and strategic community plan as Isaac not-for-profit and community organisations return to business-as-usual activities, all while adhering to COVID Safe practices.

“Many of these organisations rely on volunteers and ongoing community support to deliver events and activities for the enjoyment of residents and visitors especially in these unprecedented times.

“They are another example of the pure people power which drives our local communities and make the Isaac such a great place to live.”

There are four funding categories and applicants are encouraged to think about how their project, event or activity will benefit the people and community of the region, and what outcomes it will provide.

Applicants are required to head to the council website and read the Isaac Community Grants Guidelines before proceeding with their application through the following categories: