Falcons v Tigers at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Harry Grant.
Sport

Grant’s stellar season recognised at Storm awards

Pam McKay
10th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Harry Grant’s stellar season with the Sunshine Coast Falcons has scored him a gong at the Melbourne Storm’s awards night.

The Yeppoon product received the Cooper Cronk Feeder Club Player of the Year award in front of 700 people at Crown Palladium on Tuesday night.

The hooker was instrumental in the Falcons claiming the minor premiership in the Intrust Super Cup this year.

He finished the season with 14 tries, 21 try assists and 18 line breaks.

He made 879 tackles, the second-highest in the competition, made 225 dummy-half runs and averaged 99.9m a game in attack.

This latest honour follows his selection in the ISC Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, Central Queensland’s Ben Hunt will line up with the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII against the Fijian PM’s XIII in Suva on Friday.

The team, captained by Wade Graham, includes established rep stars such as Hunt and Tyson Frizell as well as up-and-comers Payne Haas and Reed Mahoney.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

