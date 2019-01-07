Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pet sheep in Monto was mauled to death during the 2018/2019 Christmas holidays.
A pet sheep in Monto was mauled to death during the 2018/2019 Christmas holidays.
Crime

GRAPHIC: Child's pet sheep mauled in Monto

Felicity Ripper
by
7th Jan 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:07 PM

THE CHRISTMAS break is supposed to be the happiest time of the year for children, but for one nine-year-old from Monto a shock she woke up to on December 30 brought only sadness.

The Monto family, who wish to remain anonymous, found their daughter's pet sheep Kayley mauled to death, allegedly by dogs.

"This was done to Kayley in town, not on property," the owners said.

A graphic photo of the sheep shows the extent of her injuries.

A nine-year-old's pet sheep was found mauled to death in Monto on December 30, 2018.
A nine-year-old's pet sheep was found mauled to death in Monto on December 30, 2018.

"I only took one [photo]. It was a little too upsetting to get any closer," the owners said.

"We had a visit from Animal Control from Gayndah on Thursday following up on the email I had sent to them. They basically said without video footage they can only record the incident and see if it relates to any further incidents in the area and hope that someone catches the animals on camera or can report a description.

"We have placed a camera in the yard where the attack happened as we have a pet goat named Garby as well, but since then have not recorded any animals entering our property."

The owner said she had spoken to other Monto locals who believe there animals have been attacked and killed by dogs.

She hoped action would be taken to prevent other pet owners from experiencing the heartbreak her nine-year-old daughter did.

"Kayley was so placid and loved to cuddle right in against you," she said.

"I can only stress to the owners of pets and livestock to keep vigilant as I would hate for this to happen to anyone else."

 

A pet sheep in Monto was mauled to death during the 2018/2019 Christmas holidays.
A pet sheep in Monto was mauled to death during the 2018/2019 Christmas holidays.
animal control dog attack editors picks mauled monto

Top Stories

    Man winched to safety reunited with missing dogs

    premium_icon Man winched to safety reunited with missing dogs

    Offbeat THE man had to leave the dogs behind when he was airlifted after being trapped by a rising tide

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:49 PM
    Hooning laws must be strengthened for genuine change

    premium_icon Hooning laws must be strengthened for genuine change

    Letters to the Editor While the car remains with them they will always disobey the law

    • 7th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
    Fraser Anning row: Politics of hate has no place in 2019

    premium_icon Fraser Anning row: Politics of hate has no place in 2019

    Opinion Mr Anning says Australia should stop migration by all Muslims

    Summer flu numbers hit five year high

    premium_icon Summer flu numbers hit five year high

    Letters to the Editor Flu can occur at any time and every flu season is different

    Local Partners