GRAPHIC CONTENT: Capra suffers ‘horrific injury’ in AFL game

EYES ON: CQ Capras players Chalice Atoi quickly found his feet in the AFL ranks, impressing in his debut game with Brothers Kangaroos before he was injured in the final quarter. Picture: Jann Houley

AFL: It was a tough initiation for code-hopping CQ Capra Chalice Atoi, who suffered a “horrific injury” in his AFL debut.

The 21-year-old was impressing in his first hit-out for Brothers Kangaroos in the AFL Capricornia season opener against Gladstone at Kele Park yesterday.

Disaster struck in the last quarter when, in a tackle contest, he almost bit through his tongue.

The bloodied player was taken to hospital to have the gaping wound stitched.

Atoi was among a handful of rugby league players who made the move to AFL after the Intrust Super Cup and Rockhampton competitions were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Brothers coach Michael Rose said it was a cruel blow for Atoi who, along with fellow Capras Ryan Jeffery and Aaron Teroi made their mark rotating through the wing position.

“They were all really good; they were going up for overhead marks, picking the football up, they were tackling guys, no one got through them,” Rose said.

“Then in a tackle contest, Chal almost bit his tongue in half. It was a horrific injury, not good at all.

“I’m hoping that tongues heal quickly and he’s back in four or five weeks.

“I’m not sure how long it will take to recover from something like that but I would really like Chal back in the side.”

Brothers went on to score a 58-point win over Gladstone in what was a successful day for the club, whose teams beat Gladstone in all six grades.