GRAPHIC: Dog attack leaves beloved pet on painkillers

FRANKIE the Aussie bulldog was left injured and bleeding at her Blacks Beach home after a vicious attack by wandering dogs.

Her owner Morgan Gardner said Frankie was mauled through the fence by two other dogs on Monday.

Frankie was left with deep punctures to her cheek and had to be taken to a vet for treatment, Ms Gardner said.

Frankie was put on pain medication and antibiotics, and Ms Gardner was left with a $300 bill.

But the dog owner said the attack would never have happened if the two dogs were properly managed.

"I am over irresponsible owners who know their dog is getting out," Ms Gardner wrote in a Facebook post.

The two dogs, a tan and white female and a tan male dog, were well known to wander the Blacks Beach streets, she said.

Ms Garder has reported the attack to Mackay Regional Council.

Community and Client Services director Angela Hays said an investigation was under way.

The dog owners could face a range of enforcement options, from warnings and infringements to regulating the dogs, Ms Hays said.

After 259 dog attacks in the Mackay region this year, Ms Hays reminded residents to practise responsible pet ownership.

"(Residents should) ensure their pets are kept in an enclosed yard at all times, unless being walked on a lead or playing in one of council's off-leash dog areas," Ms Hays said.

"When in off-leash dog parks, dogs must be under the effective control of the owner, which means they respond to their owner's command and remain close to them."

Last month $9983 in council fines were handed out to badly-behaved pet owners, Ms Hays said.